After 26 years, Brandy returns to horror with new A24 movie from The Lighthouse and The Witch producers

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for The Front Room, a psychological horror film starring Brandy.

Per the official logline, the movie "tells the story of a young, newly pregnant couple who is forced to take in an ailing estranged stepmother." In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Brandy and her spouse (played by Andrew Burnap) take in the stepmother from hell (played by Kathryn Hunter). Hunter's terrifying character violently bashes her own head into a table and blames it on Brandy, but not before we cut to a strange biblical scene where she's eerily holding Brandy's newborn child.

The pic, which is based on the short story of the same name by Susan Hill, was written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers (producers of The Witch and The Lighthouse and younger brothers of Robert Eggers) in their feature directorial debut.

The House Is Mine. Brandy returns to horror to face off against Kathryn Hunter, the wickedest mother-in-law of them all, in THE FRONT ROOM. See it with a crowd on September 6. pic.twitter.com/RtXRyYb9RaJune 20, 2024

The Front Room marks Brandy's first horror film since 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, a sequel to popular '90s teen slasher drama I Know What You Did Last Summer. The performer made her feature-film debut as Cinderella in the 1997 made-for-TV adaptation and is set to play the Disney princess once again in the latest installment of the beloved made-for-TV Descendants series titled The Descendants: Rise of Red.

The Front Room hits theaters on September 6. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.