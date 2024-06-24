Horror sequel A Quiet Place: Day One called "emotional" and "harrowingly beautiful" in positive first reactions

The first reactions to horror sequel A Quiet Place: Day One are here – and they're describing the movie as an "emotional" and "harrowingly beautiful" addition to the franchise.

Early "reviews" on social media look to be particularly praising of leads Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o, as well as their feline co-star, and its ending. Others like that it celebrates New York City culture.

Set over a year before the events of the John Krasinski-directed original, which arrived in cinemas back in April 2018, Day One promises to let viewers "discover why our world went quiet", as it explores how the franchise's sound-sensitive alien antagonists came to be on Earth. Djimon Hounsou, Alex Wolff, and American Horror Story's Denis O'Hare also star in the Michael Sarnoski-helmed flick.

"A Quiet Place: Day One is excellent," said ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "It didn't have as much apocalypse-falling carnage as I'd hoped for but the human story told here is both terrifying and beautiful. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are great. Nice new bits of lore, too. Plus, the cat is a star."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff wrote: "I loved the first two films, their sky-high tension and their more contained settings, but I also love an epic big city disaster film. Day One delivers that while making the most of the franchise’s core concept and keeping the series character-first."

Probably no surprise here, but Lupita Nyong’o is a stellar anchor for the film. Her energy and fight are hugely captivating, and she’s a total ace digging into character complexities. And the same is true of Joseph Quinn, too. His arc and relationship with Lupita’s character…June 22, 2024

"Even in chaos, A Quiet Place: Day One is an accurate representation of NYC through it's perfect use of New York architecture and culture," added Blerdy Massacre host Xero Gravity. "The emotive and incredibly humane story separates itself from its predecessors by acting as an ode to the triumphs, resilience and grace of metropolitan Black women."

"Loved A Quiet Place: Day One. It ups the tension from the first two by adding a slew of aliens to the mix," tweeted The Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell. "But at its heart, this an emotional story of two lost people finding themselves again. Schnitzel the [cat emoji] totally steals the show. The ending is outstanding."

"Loved A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE. Thematically, if PART I and II are more akin to ALIEN – small, quiet moments of terror – DAY ONE is closer to ALIENS. Big, loud and scary monster carnage," said Jake's Take journo Jake Hamilton. "Nyong'o gives a heartbreaking weight to her role — and the final shot will leave you BROKEN."

"A Quiet Place: Day One is easily my favorite in this franchise," claimed The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman. "It's human & raw & is a story about the desperation that exists when all hope is lost & how that turns into a deep connection with each other. Joseph Quinn, you movie star! Lupita Nyong'o has an Oscar for a REASON."

A Quiet Place: Day One releases on June 27 in the UK and June 28 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.