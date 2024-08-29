Julia Garner has the landlords from hell in new Rosemary's Baby prequel trailer

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A has arrived – and it teases a spooky origin story for one of the original movie's minor characters.

The trailer introduces us to Terry Gionoffrio, played by Fantastic Four's Julia Garner, a dancer with big dreams who's just moved to New York City. When she injures herself on stage, however, her dreams are at risk of crashing down around her before they've even begun. Things start to look up when a wealthy older couple (played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) offers to let Terry live in their apartment in the luxurious Bramford building, but she can't shake the feeling that something isn't quite right.

The fate of the apartment's previous tenant remains a mystery, for example, and Terry starts to notice disturbing things happening to her body. In the trailer, we see her seek advice from a nun, who warns her that the couple did "ungodly things" to the girl before her and "now they've chosen you."

In the original 1968 movie, Terry is the young woman Rosemary (Mia Farrow) meets in her apartment building's laundry room, who's later found to have died by apparent suicide after jumping from the seventh floor. The older couple, of course, is the Castevets, the neighbors who Rosemary suspects of being involved in Satanic evil.

Apartment 7A will be released on Paramount Plus on September 27 in the US and September 28 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's best upcoming horror movies.