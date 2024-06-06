Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he's in sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's Bride of Frankenstein movie

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed he's got a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming Bride of Frankenstein movie – though he's keeping who he's playing a mystery for now.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Road House star opened up on his relationship with his older sister, and how much he admires her for moving into writing and directing with The Lost Daughter and, now, The Bride! "I am not going to be that person in an interview who gets emotional about it," he said, "but it is really emotional for me."

Gyllenhaal hinted at his involvement in the movie, which sees Christian Bale transform into Frankenstein's monster, during his appearance on Saturday Night Live in May, when he wore a T-shirt with the words, "The Bride & Frank" on it. When he first hosted back in 2007, he was seen sporting a tee with "Ramona" on it, a shoutout to Maggie and Peter Sarsgaard's first child, before wearing another that said "Ramona & Gloria" on it, acknowledging his other niece too, when he returned in 2022.

"This time I was like, 'What do I do?'" Gyllenhaal explained. "Oh, I'll just do her other baby."

(Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.)

Set to release in October 2025, The Bride! also stars Sarsgaard, Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, and Jessie Buckley in the titular role. According to the official synopsis, it "sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Apple TV Plus crime thriller Presumed Innocent, which premieres on June 12. For more, check out our lists of the best new TV shows and upcoming movies heading our way.