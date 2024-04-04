First look at new Bride of Frankenstein movie sees Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster, and teases a Dark Knight reunion

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal has released the first look at her upcoming movie The Bride, all about the Bride of Frankenstein.

Sharing a camera test on Instagram, she posted several images, including the first look at Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster. She captioned the images, which also feature Jessie Buckley as the titular Bride: "Meet The Bride & Frank". Take a look below.

Per Deadline, the logline for the new movie follows a "lonely Frankenstein" who "travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself". Together the pair bring a young woman back to life, but she is beyond what either of them could have imagined.

As well as Bale and Buckley, the cast is pretty star-studded. It features Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz, with supporting roles played by Osnat Handelsman-Keren, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Talia Kleinhendler.

This is Gyllenhaal's third film in the director's chair, having previously worked on TV show Homemade and directed the Netflix movie The Lost Daughter. She's well known for her acting career too, having starred in Secretary, Crazy Heart, and The Dark Knight.

In the latter she plays Rachel Dawes (taking over from Katie Holmes in Batman Begins) opposite Bale's Batman. The Bride provides the pair a The Dark Knight reunion.

The Bride is released on October 3, 2025. For more, check out all of the upcoming horror movies on the way this year. If scares aren't your thing, here are all of the 2024 movie release dates we know about as well.