Insidious 6 has wrapped filming, with franchise creator James Wan congratulating the horror sequel's director: "You’re now part of the family!"

Just two years after the fifth Insidious movie was released, the next installment has wrapped filming and is eyeing a summer 2026 release.

The news was announced on Twitter, with the caption "That’s a wrap on the next chapter of Insidious. See you in August." From that, we can expect the horror sequel to hit screens sometime in August 2026. Check out the post below.

That’s a wrap on the next chapter of INSIDIOUS. See you in August. pic.twitter.com/J0ZHUPHDRqNovember 13, 2025

The sequel's director, Jacob Chase, later confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, "I’m wildly grateful to the cast, the crew, and for the dedication and care they put into every frame." Chase is new to the franchise, but seems to have already received Insidious creator James Wan's blessing, who commented, "Congrats, Jacob. Welcome back from the Further. You're now part of the family!"

The franchise kicked off in 2010 with the first Insidious movie directed by Wan, starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as a married couple whose son enters a comatose state and becomes a vessel for demonic entities from an astral plane. Just three years later, Insidious: Chapter 2 followed. Since then, the series has spanned three more movies: Insidious: Chapter 3, Insidious: The Last Key, and Insidious: The Red Door.

Not much is known about Insidious 6, which remains untitled. However, it doesn't look like Wilson and Byrne are returning, meaning the series could be taking a different direction. Lin Shaye, who notably plays psychic Elise Rainier in the franchise, is returning, meaning Elise and her team of paranormal investigators may be back to help another haunted family.

The sequel also stars Brandon Perea, Amelia Eve, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Island Austin, and Laura Gordon.

Insidious 6 is expected to release in theaters in August 2026.