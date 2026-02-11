Following Anaconda and Primate, new hippo-based creature feature unveils its first look
Just don't call it Hungry Hungry Hippos
Apes, anacondas, and now, one of the most deadly animals pound-for-pound, the hippopotamus - that's the current horror movie creature feature escalation as the first look at Hungry has arrived, seen above.
Hungry is all about a group of friends who come face-to-face with a raging hippo which is somehow stalking the bayou rather than its native habitat of the rivers and estuaries of Africa. While a hippo might seem like a relatively cute animal to go on a murderous rampage, they're statistically one of the most dangerous animals to humans thanks to their territorial aggression and gnashing teeth.
Here's the IMDb logline for the movie: "Hungry centers on a group of holidaymakers who must fight for their lives against a rampaging hippo on the loose after becoming lost in the Louisiana swamplands."
There's an obvious connotation to the title "Hungry," the classic Milton Bradley board game Hungry Hungry Hippos, in which players control one of four colored hippos as they compete to devour the most tokens. Though Hungry is in no way officially connected to Milton Bradley or Hungry Hungry Hippos, the inspiration is obvious.
It's hard to imagine another way Milton Bradley could make an official adaptation in the vein of Mattel's Barbie and its upcoming Rock'Em Sock'Em Robots movie, currently in the works with Vin Diesel attached. So Hungry may simply be a matter of beating a fully authorized movie to the punch.
Hungry stars Madison Davenport, Joaquim de Almeida, Tracey Bonner, Jim Meskimen, Samantha Coughlan, Olivia Bernstone, Michel Curiel, and River Codack. It's written and directed by James Nunn. No official release date has been set.
In the meantime, check out our picks for the best horror movies that will haunt you long after the credits roll.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
