Following Anaconda and Primate, new hippo-based creature feature unveils its first look

News
By published

Just don't call it Hungry Hungry Hippos

Sistina (Madison Davenport) cowering in front of a killer hippo
(Image credit: Signature Films)

Apes, anacondas, and now, one of the most deadly animals pound-for-pound, the hippopotamus - that's the current horror movie creature feature escalation as the first look at Hungry has arrived, seen above.

Hungry is all about a group of friends who come face-to-face with a raging hippo which is somehow stalking the bayou rather than its native habitat of the rivers and estuaries of Africa. While a hippo might seem like a relatively cute animal to go on a murderous rampage, they're statistically one of the most dangerous animals to humans thanks to their territorial aggression and gnashing teeth.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.