Vin Diesel is doing the most Vin Diesel thing possible by writing, producing, and starring in a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie

News
By published

Vin Diesel will be flexing all his filmmaking muscles with a movie about the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots boxing toy

Vin Diesel alongside the box art for Rock &#039;Em Sock &#039;Em Robots Robots
(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Mattel)

The Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel is adding writer to the list of jobs he'll take on for Mattel Studios' Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie. Diesel was initially attached to the project back in 2021 as a producer and lead actor, and now Mattel has confirmed he'll also be behind the script.

"Vin is a powerhouse storyteller with an unmatched understanding of action, heart, and world-building," says Mattel Studios president and chief content officer Robbie Brenner (via Deadline). "His creative vision for Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is bold, human, and deeply cinematic - exactly the kind of storytelling we love at Mattel Studios."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.