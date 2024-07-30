Hunger Games star's new horror movie gets a creepy, folklore-heavy first trailer

Bagman (2024) Official Trailer - Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas - YouTube Watch On

The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin is haunted by a freaky folklore legend in the first trailer for new horror movie Bagman.

Directed by Colm McCarthy, whose previous works include Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, and The Girl with All the Gifts, the movie follows Patrick (Claflin), as he starts having nightmares about the kid-snatching boogeyman his father used to tease him about when he and his brother were little.

"The so-called Bagman is a figure common to almost every culture," an unseen narrator opens the chilling teaser, which you can watch above. "Curiously, his methodology is remarkably consistent. It is said he eats children, preferring to prey on those that are nice. He feeds off the child's fear and anxiety, luring them to his cave with toys or candy. And when the child is at their most terrified, he steals them away in his bag."

Patrick's fears are amplified when he and his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) move back to his hometown, where Patrick becomes increasingly convinced that the titular creature has set its sights on their son, Jake (Caréll Vincent Rhoden). Is it all in his head, or is the Bagman a very real threat to his family?

The promo seems to suggest the latter, as it hints that Patrick narrowly escaped an encounter with the creature when he was a young boy. Steven Cree (Cyberpunk 2077), William Hope (Eric), and Aftersun's Frankie Corio round out the supporting cast.

Bagman releases in US theaters on September 20. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.