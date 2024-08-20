First trailer for Ready or Not star's new horror movie is giving us big Wrong Turn meets A Quiet Place vibes

Azrael - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Ready or Not's Samara Weaving is forced to navigate a silent world, all while fighting off bloodthirsty monsters, in the tense first trailer for new survival horror Azrael.

The promo, which you can watch above, looks like a combination of Wrong Turn and A Quiet Place, as it opens with Weaving's protagonist Azrael being captured by a gun-toting group and strapped to a chair in the middle of a dense woodland. "After The Rapture," it spells out, "those left on Earth will suffer in silence."

After that, the group seem to back off, and leave Azrael at the mercy of a howling creature with charred skin that looks to be terrorizing the forest. One particularly chilling moment sees Azrael hide out in a stone shelter, only for the beast to creep its way into the tiny space, or another where she gets trapped inside a makeshift wooden coffin with one.

It seems worth noting that in the Bible, Azrael was considered the angel of death, a spiritual being that would help the souls of the dead find peace. Consider us intrigued...

E. L. Katz, whose previous credits include The Haunting of Bly Manor and ABCs of Death 2, directs. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vic Carmen Sonne, Katariina Unt, Sebastian Bull Sarning round out the supporting cast.

From IFC Films, the indie distributor behind acclaimed genre titles such as In a Violent Nature, Skinamarink, Oddity, and Late Night with the Devil, Azrael is set to release on September 27. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.