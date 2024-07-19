New horror movie debuts to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, giving Longlegs some serious competition

Brand new horror film Oddity is giving Longlegs a run for its money in becoming the best scary movie of the year as it lands a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

At the time of release, the new creature feature managed to strike up a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes . It has now slipped to 98%, which is still majorly impressive.

Written and directed by Damian McCarthy who found major success with his Shudder horror movie Caveat, Oddity follows a blind occultist named Darcy who goes after those responsible for his Twin sister’s recent death using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge.

Many critics have been celebrating Oddity’s use of ghostly themes and tactically places jumpscares, as Jeannette Catsoulis from the New York Times calls it a "back-to-basics supernatural thriller that cares more about making us jump than making us cringe." Similarly, Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting points out Oddity’s "unique vision for scares."

"Oddity is genuinely and consistently unsettling," said Brian Tallerico RogerEbert.com , while AV Club ’s Matthew Jackson described it as "a ferociously entertaining, beautifully orchestrated thrill ride."

Some critics are already thinking about awards season as Mary Beth McAndrews from Dread Central says, "Oddity is poised to be one of the scariest movies of the year." Or even to label it already a classic, "Alfred Hitchcock would have been proud to put his name on this lean and unsettling thriller," said Wall Street Journal 's Kyle Smith.

This positive response makes Oddity a major threat to the current most popular spooky movie Longlegs which is a bit hit with horror fans with many calling it the scariest movie of the decade . Starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, Longlegs first debuted to a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score too but later slipped just as Oddity has.

Oddity stars You Are Not My Mother’s Carolyn Bracken, The Great's Gwilym Lee, Tadhg Murphy, Caroline Menton, Steve Wall, Jonathan French, and Joe Rooney.

Although Oddity landed in US cinemas on July 19, the film is yet to confirm a UK release date. However, Oddity will premiere in the UK on August 16 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Oddity is out in US theaters right now. For thrills and chills, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way very soon.