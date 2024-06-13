Nicolas Cage’s upcoming horror movie debuts to perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics calling it "the scariest film of the decade"

The critical acclaim and admiration for Nicolas Cage's upcoming horror movie Longlegs continues as the flick lands a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score.

That’s right, Longlegs has debuted to a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , proving the overwhelmingly positive first reactions true. Although the movie has not yet been released to the public, it has had many private screenings, and those who have managed to catch it so far have been absolutely blown away by director Osgood Perkin’s unsettling creation.

"Longlegs is Perkins’ trademark aesthetic at max volume, lingering in your thoughts, under your skin, and in the pit of your stomach well after it’s over," says Matt Donato from Inverse . Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting adds, "Longlegs gets under your skin and stays there, immersing you so thoroughly in the repulsive, discomforting nature of evil."

Others have already crowned it the best movie of not only the year but the past 10 years as EJ Moreno from Flickering Myth describes Longlegs as "The pure horror experience we've been waiting for. It's easily the scariest film of the decade." Lastly, Courtney Howard from Fresh Fiction sums it up perfectly "It’s as if Oz Perkins' cinematic freak-fest was forged in Hell by Satan, who brought it as an artifact into our world as a gift."

Starring Nicolas Cage as the most unhinged serial killer, Longlegs follows horror hall-of-famer Maika Monroe as new FBI recruit Lee Harker who, in Silence of the Lambs-esque fashion, gets assigned to an unsolved murder case as her first task. But things take an unexpected turn when the agent discovers a personal connection to the case, prompting her to quickly solve a series of occult clues to end a violent killing spree.

Written and directed by The Blackcoat’s Daughter’s Perkins, Longlegs stars Cage and It Follows’ Monroe, as well as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, The Walking Dead’s Alicia Witt, and American Crime Story’s Blair Underwood, amongst others.

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12 in the US. The movie does not yet have a UK release date at this time. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.