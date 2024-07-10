Rhaenyra's High Valyrian speech to Daemon in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 has been translated into English
Warning: spoilers ahead!
In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, Daemon (Matt Smith) continues to be haunted by whatever the hell is going on in Harrenhal, where he's set up camp after angering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) following the events of Blood and Cheese.
In the show's latest episode, he has yet another vision of a younger Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and this time she's addressing him in the Red Keep's throne room. As she descends from the Iron Throne, she speaks to him in High Valyrian, but most of what she says is pretty muffled and difficult to hear in Daemon's hallucination. A full translation of her dialogue has now been released online, however, so we know exactly what she was saying to her husband-uncle.
"It’s been said that Targaryens are closer to gods than to men… In my eyes, you were a god. Daemon Targaryen. The Prince of the City. The Lord of Flea Bottom. I was an innocent," Rhaenyra says. "You exploited me and abandoned me. You sullied my name at court. You empowered my rivals. You tried to make my ruin. You put me on that throne. And you love me and you hate me for it. You created me, Daemon. Yet you are now set on destroying me. All because your brother loved me more than he did you. This is what you always wanted, is it not?" Oof.
Eagle-eyed viewers may also have noticed that Alcock is wearing the dress and crown of D'Arcy's older Rhaenyra in this scene – they're too big for her, neatly symbolizing the weight of responsibility thrust upon her from a young age when Viserys named her as his heir and told her about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy.
House of the Dragon season 2 airs weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. For more, check out the rest of our coverage:
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- Aemond Targaryen actor Ewan Mitchell breaks down that House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 ending: "He very much knew what he was doing"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell on why Aemond Targaryen lives to the same code as Robert De Niro in Heat
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell talks Aemond and Daemon's rivalry: "There's almost a romantic element to it"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell explains how Michael Myers inspired Aemond Targaryen
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 recap and Easter eggs
- Hugh Hammer explained
- How Rook's Rest is different from the book
- Cregan Stark explained
- Addam of Hull explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- Alys Rivers explained
- The dragonseeds explained
- The House of the Dragon dragons, listed and explained
- Greens vs. Blacks, explained
- The White Worm, explained
- The Targaryen family tree
- The House of the Dragon timeline
- Who wins the Dance of the Dragons?
- The history of Vhagar
- The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.