Rhaenyra's High Valyrian speech to Daemon in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 has been translated into English

In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, Daemon (Matt Smith) continues to be haunted by whatever the hell is going on in Harrenhal, where he's set up camp after angering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) following the events of Blood and Cheese.

In the show's latest episode, he has yet another vision of a younger Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and this time she's addressing him in the Red Keep's throne room. As she descends from the Iron Throne, she speaks to him in High Valyrian, but most of what she says is pretty muffled and difficult to hear in Daemon's hallucination. A full translation of her dialogue has now been released online, however, so we know exactly what she was saying to her husband-uncle.

"It’s been said that Targaryens are closer to gods than to men… In my eyes, you were a god. Daemon Targaryen. The Prince of the City. The Lord of Flea Bottom. I was an innocent," Rhaenyra says. "You exploited me and abandoned me. You sullied my name at court. You empowered my rivals. You tried to make my ruin. You put me on that throne. And you love me and you hate me for it. You created me, Daemon. Yet you are now set on destroying me. All because your brother loved me more than he did you. This is what you always wanted, is it not?" Oof.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also have noticed that Alcock is wearing the dress and crown of D'Arcy's older Rhaenyra in this scene – they're too big for her, neatly symbolizing the weight of responsibility thrust upon her from a young age when Viserys named her as his heir and told her about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy.

