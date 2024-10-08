Halloween favorite Over the Garden Wall confirms anniversary gift, and it's an Aardman short that the creator says is "beautiful"

Not long after it was confirmed that Over the Garden Wall was staying on streaming, it’s now clear a whole new special is being released alongside it.

Cartoon Network announced the news in a tweet, writing: "Back into the Unknown. Our #OvertheGardenWall anniversary gift – a two-minute stop-motion animated short in collaboration with @Patrick_McHale and @aardman. Coming Nov 3 to Youtube/social."

The fact that it’s arriving on YouTube and social media means that this little extra gift will be completely free. McHale, who was also behind the original miniseries, also commented on the news of the upcoming short, calling it "pretty beautiful".

Writing on Twitter, he added: "New 2-minute Over the Garden Wall short is coming Nov 3rd! In stop-motion! It’s pretty beautiful, I think, and I hope people like it."

Over the Garden Wall was first released on Cartoon Network back in 2014, and was based on McHale’s animated film Tome of the Unknown. The mini-series followed Wirt and Gregory, two half-brothers who travel through the forest to find their way back home.

There was initially some concern that the show was leaving streaming earlier this year when it was removed from Max. However, it’s now streaming on Hulu and it’s not going anywhere, the platform has now confirmed.

For more, check out our guides to the best movies on HBO Max and the best shows on HBO Max.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've also got you covered with all the best new TV shows and the best new movies to add to your calendar for the rest of 2024 and beyond.