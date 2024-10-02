Some of Cartoon Network’s best animated shows have suddenly been removed from Max

It's happening again: another batch of beloved animated shows have disappeared from Max.

The titles that were removed are some of Cartoon Network's most significant (i.e. If Nickelodeon is known for Spongebob and the Fairly Oddparents, Cartoon Network is known for Regular Show and Steven Universe.)

Chowder, Ben 10, Regular Show, We Bare Bears, Steven Universe, the 2016 Powerpuff Girls reboot, and Amazing World of Gumball have left the streamer without warning (H/T Gizmodo). To add insult to injury, Max updated the artwork for the Kids and Family hub to replace Gumball and Steven Universe with a Carebear and Fred Flinstone, both of which are accompanied by Bugs Bunny.

There's some irony here given that Max removed half of its Looney Tunes library in 2023, as well two seasons of The Flinstones. Warner Bros. also plans to get rid of Boomerang, which is the home for Warner Bros.-owned classics and one of the only places you can watch forgotten Hanna-Barbera cartoons like Jabberjaw (which is Scooby Doo if it took place underwater and Scooby was a giant Shark) and Wacky Races.

Luckily for fans, Chowder, Regular Show, Gumball, We Bare Bears, and Steven Universe are still streaming on Hulu. Though Hulu had its own removal scare in September with people noticing that episodes of Over the Garden Wall were missing. The streamer responded to fans on Twitter, assuring them that the beloved series had accidentally been marked for deletion and that the episodes would return soon.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.