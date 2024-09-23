Halloween favorite Over the Garden Wall returns to streaming, teases 10th anniversary collaboration with Wallace and Gromit studio

Over the Garden Wall isn't leaving streaming after all – and we're getting a brand new stop-motion claymation special.

"Dancing in a swirl of golden memories... A little gift from The Unknown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of #OvertheGardenWall. Stay tuned, wayward souls," Cartoon Network wrote on Twitter alongside a 10-second video that simply contains what appears to be a claymation version of Wirt and Gregory's hats. CN tagged Aardman in the tweet, and we can only infer that this means the studio – famous for its stop-motion clay animation features such as Wallace and Gromit - is behind the upcoming special. There is no word yet as to whether or not the special will serve as a sequel of sorts or simply be a claymation reimagining of the original series.

The beloved series, created by Patrick McHale and based on his animated short film Tome of the Unknown, first hit Cartoon Network in 2014. The show follows two half-brothers, Wirt and Gregory, as they travel through a mysterious forest in order to find their way home. The 10-episode miniseries won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2015.

The voice cast includes Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg, Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice, Christopher Lloyd as the Woodsman, Jack Jones as Greg's Frog, and Samuel Ramey as the Beast.

The miniseries was available to stream on Max, but was subsequently removed when the streamer purged many of its animated shows. The show then started streaming on Hulu, but was marked for expiration on the streaming platform just last week with only episodes 1, 5, 8, and 9 available to watch. Luckily, Hulu swooped in to assure fans that the series would not be expiring after all and the episodes would be back up, with McHale sharing the good news to his Twitter account.

The upcoming Over the Garden Wall special does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to add to your streaming queue.