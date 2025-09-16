2026 is the year of Game of Thrones spin-offs at HBO, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiering in January, and House of the Dragon season 3 arriving shortly after

Ready your swords and plait your platinum hair because next year is looking stacked for Game of Thrones shows, as HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirms release dates for both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon season 3.

Whilst speaking to reporters at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Bloys was asked when fans could expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to release, to which he replied, "I'm going to say January. How about that?"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms entered production in Northern Ireland in June 2024 and was supposed to hit screens in 2025, but was delayed until 2026. The spin-off is currently in post-production, and HBO has already shared the series' first teaser.

Speaking to Deadline, Bloys all but confirmed that House of the Dragon season 3 is nearing an early summer 2026 release. “I think it’ll be just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window],” said the HBO boss. As the Emmy window closes on May 31, 2026, that means fans can expect The House of the Dragon to return any time from June 2026 onwards.

However, despite the series being released so close to one another, we don't expect their respective storylines to overlap, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set roughly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and House of the Dragon is set around 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen set her eyes on the Iron Throne.

(Image credit: HBO)

Based on George R.R. Martin's novella Hedge Knight from the Dunk and Egg stories, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows a courageous knight called Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his little squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they wander Westeros, becoming unlikely heroes. "Great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," reads the synopsis from HBO.

As for House of the Dragon season 3, we last saw both Team Black and Team Green heading to battle after Alicent Hightower misunderstood her late husband's wishes and put her son Aegon II Targaryen on the throne, when it was promised to Rhaenyra Targaryen. Since House of the Dragon season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger, the next season has a lot of questions to answer, like where is Daeron Targaryen, and will Aegon ever recover?

For more, check out our House of the Dragon timeline, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.