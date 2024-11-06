The first look at Jack Black as a satanic fake Santa Claus for new Christmas movie with a wild premise has been unveiled

The first look at Jack Black as a satanic, fake Santa Claus has been unveiled – and it's everything we never knew we needed.

The film, Dear Santa, is directed by Dumb and Dumber helmers the Farrelly Brothers, and sees a young boy named Liam write a letter to Santa in hopes of proving his existence. The catch is, Liam isn't a great speller, so he accidentally writes to Satan, instead. Oops.

A short teaser has been released which shows Black in all his Satan Claus glory, wearing the classic red and white get-up, but with sizzling devil horns. "What, were you expecting someone else?" he asks, before giving an appropriately evil laugh.

More pictures also come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. In them, we see Black in full satanic Santa mode, along with the rest of the cast, which includes Post Malone, who has a cameo as himself, and Keegan-Michael Key.

"Jack is just that guy that with his arching eyebrows and his faces and all that, there's a little bit of mischievous to him at all times, but he's eminently likable, and that's just Jack," Bobby Farrelly told EW. "We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that. We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate ball of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy."

Black can also soon be seen in the live-action Minecraft film, titled A Minecraft Movie, in which he plays Steve. The first trailer gave us a look at Black in character as the iconic Steve, complete with that blue shirt.

Dear Santa releases this November 25 on Paramount Plus. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to fill out your watchlist.