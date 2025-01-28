The Bear star will lead a new Netflix series based on a book by Call Me By Your Name author

Jeremy Allen White is swapping cheffing for romantic ventures as the star is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming drama series based on a popular romance novel.

The Bear star will lead the streamer’s new bisexual drama titled Enigma Variations, as reported by Variety. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman. The author is set to serve as executive producer for the show, with Amanda Kate Shuman serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Oliver Hermanus set to direct.

The show is still in the development stage at Netflix but if it does get to film, the streamer will hopefully recreate the success director Luca Guadagnino had with his Academy-winning 2017 adaptation of Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet.

White, best known for playing Carmen Berzatto in FX’s hit show The Bear, will play lead character Paul who, in the book, struggles to balance his desires for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years and the many men he falls in love, or lust, with along the way.

As per the official book description: "Paul’s attachments are ungraspable, transient, and forever underwritten by raw desire. Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears, and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others. But sooner or later, we discover who we’ve always known we were."

The series does not yet have an official synopsis of its own, nor a wider cast list. Next up for White is the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere which is set to hit theaters later this year with the star playing The Boss himself.

For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and all the most exciting upcoming new TV shows to fill out your watchlist.