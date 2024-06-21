Tasty! Marvel star Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan to star in Beef season 2

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are reportedly in talks to join Beef season 2.

According to Deadline, the second season of the A24 anthology series is set to revolve around two feuding couples. The report also notes that Netflix has not yet officially picked up Beef for season 2.

It was reported back in February that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway would star, with Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny also set to appear. Isaac and Mulligan will now take Gyllenhaal and Hathaway's place as one of the feuding couples in question, though Melton and Spaney are still reportedly signed on. Suffice to say, the cast for Beef season 2 is looking pretty stacked.

Season one, created by Lee Sung Ji, starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers who get into a road rage incident that sparks a prolonged feud. The series won both a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe for Best Limited or Anthology Series. Yeun and Wong each took home the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie.

The first season also starred Ashley Park, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Andrew Santino, Justin H. Min, Maria Bello, and Young Mazino – with Bello and Mazino both receiving Emmy nominations for Best Supporting.

Beef season 1 is streaming now on Netflix; season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.