Six years after the original show ended, the first full trailer for Suits LA spin-off teases celebrity guest stars, OG Suits vibes, and the return of Harvey Specter

The first full trailer for Suits spin-off show Suits LA is here giving us another look at the new Harvey and Rachel, plus a few familiar faces too.

The trailer opens with a client played by Victoria Justice approaching the series lead Ted Black (Stephen Arnell) and telling him she does not want him to represent her because he seems "a little sheepish," which seems unlikely as the clip then switches to Black claiming he is "the best attorney in the country." We then get to meet Black’s co-workers Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg), and Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) – who is holding her own in a male-dominated workplace. Does that remind you of Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane or is that just us?

We also get a look at some of the famous faces that Black and his firm will be representing, including Brian Baumgartner, Patton Oswalt, and Enrico Colantoni, who will all be playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The rest of the trailer is packed full of dodgy dealings, private jets, romance, and fighting, which tells us that Suits LA may be just as turbulent as the original series. Oh and speaking of the OG show, right at the end Black spots a picture of Suits lead Harvey Specter, who is introduced as “the only person cockier” than Black. Hmm, it seems like we may have a new Harvey on our hands. Check out the video below.

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Set in Los Angeles, California, Suits LA follows former New York federal prosecutor turned LA attorney Ted Black who finds himself at a new firm surrounded by by a stellar group of workers. However, as the group can't help but mix their personal and professional lives, Black must learn to navigate the new world of LA law as well as come to terms with past events that led him to leave behind his old life. As well as Arnell, McDermitt, Greenberg, and Davis, the cast also includes Troy Winbush and Kevin Weisman.

The spin-off differs from the original Suits series in terms of set, with the OG taking place in New York. But seen as though Black has moved to LA from NYC, we think there may be some overlap there. Who knows, maybe we will get a cameo or two from the original Suits cast.

Suits LA premiers on February 23, 2025, on NBC and Peacock. A UK release date is yet to be revealed.