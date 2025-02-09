Shogun season 2 scripts are now complete, as production on the hit show aims to being this fall

It's ridiculous how good the first season of Hulu's epic series, Shōgun, actually was. With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score , along with nabbing an incredible 18 Emmys , not to mention four Golden Globe wins, now we're one step closer to finding out if they can recapture that magic for another round. News from the show's co-creator, Justin Marks, reveals that scripts for season 2 are done, dusted, and just waiting to get elegant splashes of blood sprayed across them this year.

While attending the Critics Choice Awards this weekend, Marks explained to Deadline where he and the team are in the creative process, and it all sounds incredibly promising. “We’re coming out of the writers room now. We’re also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan,” Marks revealed. “I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada].”

Speaking of Lord Toranaga himself, Sanada – who walked away with Best Actor in a Drama Series at the event – revealed what was on his wishlist for his character and the show that will be getting a second and third season . “In Season 1, [Toranaga] didn’t become a Shōgun yet. So, I’d like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope.”

Who might help or hinder his character from getting there has yet to be confirmed, but Sanada gave a brief rundown on who will be getting an audience with Lord Toranaga. “We are aiming for the fall of this year, and the writers’ room is working so hard now. We’re going to have half [of the Season 1] cast remaining, and then half new cast coming," Sanada told Variety . "We are finding the best crew for next season now, so I’m excited.” He's not the only one.

