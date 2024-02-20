Disney and Hulu's next big show just got a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the hunt for a fresh new binge watch. How about Shōgun? The epic historical drama has impressed critics ahead of its late February release – and is currently sitting pretty with a perfect rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

As of time of writing, the limited series – set in 1600s Japan – is on a 100% critical rating with 17 reviews.

The Wrap said Shōgun "stands to be one of the most engaging, impressive shows of the year" while TIME went one step further, calling it a "genuine masterpiece".

In our own review, Amy West wrote: "Albeit heavy and a little cliché in places, Shōgun is an engaging tale of duty, political power, and legacy."

While Rotten Tomatoes isn’t an exact science – a ‘perfect’ score amounts to overwhelmingly positive reviews, rather than a barometer of high quality – Shōgun stands out regardless as one of the most exciting TV shows in the first half of 2024.

Adapted from the epic James Clavell novel of the same name, Shōgun centers on the stories of Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), feared daimyo Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), and shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) as they each navigate the fraught Japanese 17th political climate amid power and class struggles.

Shōgun is set to premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on February 27, with new episodes to follow weekly. For more, check out the best shows on Disney Plus and best movies on Disney Plus.