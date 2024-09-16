Shogun has historic Emmys sweep – and Fallout wins only one award
The Bear also broke comedy records
Shōgun made history at the 2024 Emmys. The historical drama, which premiered this past February, took home a record-breaking 18 awards, the most won by any one season of TV.
The series took home gongs for Best Drama Series, as well as for Directing, Lead Actress for Anna Sawai, Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Guest Actor for Néstor Carbonell. Plus, it received technical nods in the Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Picture Editing, Cinematography, Period Costumes, Main Title Design, Production Design, Prosthetic Makeup, Stunt Performance, Casting for a Drama, Special Visual Effects, Period/Fantasy Makeup, and Period/Fantasy Hairstyling categories.
A hit with critics and viewers alike, our own Shōgun review called the FX show "an engaging tale of duty, political power, and legacy" that "offers up memorable performances from the likes of Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, as well as gorgeous costumes and cinematography."
Elsewhere, The Bear beat its own record by winning the most comedy awards in a single year. The series won Best Comedy Series, and stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Lee Curtis also took home acting gongs.
Prime Video's Fallout TV show, however, only won one award: Music Supervision. Only Murders in the Building also had a disappoitning night, with the comedy-drama going home empty handed despite receving eight nominations.
For more on the Emmys 2024, check out our list of all the major winners in full below.
Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks – WINNER
- Only Murders In The Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady – WINNER
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
- Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear – WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun – WINNER
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith – WINNER
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear – WINNER
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear – WINNER
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
