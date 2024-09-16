Shogun has historic Emmys sweep – and Fallout wins only one award

Shōgun made history at the 2024 Emmys. The historical drama, which premiered this past February, took home a record-breaking 18 awards, the most won by any one season of TV.

The series took home gongs for Best Drama Series, as well as for Directing, Lead Actress for Anna Sawai, Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Guest Actor for Néstor Carbonell. Plus, it received technical nods in the Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Picture Editing, Cinematography, Period Costumes, Main Title Design, Production Design, Prosthetic Makeup, Stunt Performance, Casting for a Drama, Special Visual Effects, Period/Fantasy Makeup, and Period/Fantasy Hairstyling categories.

A hit with critics and viewers alike, our own Shōgun review called the FX show "an engaging tale of duty, political power, and legacy" that "offers up memorable performances from the likes of Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, as well as gorgeous costumes and cinematography."

Elsewhere, The Bear beat its own record by winning the most comedy awards in a single year. The series won Best Comedy Series, and stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Lee Curtis also took home acting gongs.

Prime Video's Fallout TV show, however, only won one award: Music Supervision. Only Murders in the Building also had a disappoitning night, with the comedy-drama going home empty handed despite receving eight nominations.

For more on the Emmys 2024, check out our list of all the major winners in full below.

Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks – WINNER

Only Murders In The Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady – WINNER

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Dominic West, The Crown

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear – WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun – WINNER

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith – WINNER

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear – WINNER

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear – WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live