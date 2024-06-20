Olivia Colman returns alongside Tom Hiddleston in the new season of one of our most anticipated shows

Olivia Colman and a clutch of other familiar faces are returning to duty in the second season of The Night Manager.

The spy thriller first aired in 2016 and saw Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine swap his job as a hotel’s night manager – hence the name – for a role infiltrating the life of Hugh Laurie’s arms dealer Richard Roper.

As per Variety, Colman will reprise her role as Angela Burr, the woman responsible for recruiting Jonathan. Also back this time is Noah Jupe as Richard’s son Daniel, and a handful of Richard’s old allies: Sandy (Alistair Petrie), Rex (Douglas Mayhew), and the wonderfully named Frisky (Michael Nardone).

They will join The Night Manager newcomers Diego Calva, Indira Varma, Camila Morrone, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires. A third season has already been confirmed to be in the works.

The first season (spoiler alert) ended with Roper seemingly being driven off to his death after an arms deal gone wrong. While the story wrapped up fairly neatly there, it appears the second season – given the presence of several of Roper’s loathsome lot – will deal with the fallout of that finale.

Colman is also set to feature in another altogether different British institution – as a singing nun in Paddington in Peru. The threequel, which sees the titular bear return to his homeland in search of his Aunt Lucy, is set for release in the UK on November 8, 2024. The first trailer teases the upcoming adventure, including more marmalade sandwich-shaped hijinks.

