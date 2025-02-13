HBO teases how many seasons The Last of Us will run for – and it's more than we expected

The Last of Us could run for as long as four seasons according to new comments from a HBO boss.

Francesca Orsi, EVP and head of drama at HBO, outlined possible future plans for the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann-led adaptation in an interview with Deadline.

"We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons," Orsi said.

While it's not set in stone, it appears the roadmap ahead for The Last of Us indicates that three more seasons is enough to wrap everything up.

As Orsi explained, "I wouldn’t want to confirm [four seasons], but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done.”

In case there was ever any doubt, that surely puts paid to the idea that The Last of Us season 2 will adapt the entirety of The Last of Us Part 2.

The 2020 game, which encompassed multiple playable characters and viewpoints as Ellie went on a wide-ranging revenge tour of America, is making up the basis of the upcoming season. What we don't know, however, is its endpoint this year – and whether it will stretch out past the events of the game into possible The Last of Us Part 3 territory.

Previously, Mazin told Deadline that the third season will be "significantly larger" than the seven-episode season 2, while "the story may require season 4."

Taking place years after the original season, The Last of Us season 2 features several newcomers, including Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, Isabela Merced's Dina, and Young Mazino's Jesse.

The series will air weekly on HBO from April 2025, though fans think they've already zeroed in on the exact release date.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.