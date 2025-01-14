The Last of Us season 2 is only a few months away from premiering, but we still don't have an exact release date for the new batch of episodes. The only official update so far is that season 2 will premiere sometime in April 2025, but fans think they've worked out when exactly the season premiere will air.

The Last of Us airs in HBO's coveted Sunday night slot, so it's already narrowed down to four potential dates. What's more, The White Lotus season 3, which starts on February 16, airs through April 6 on Sunday evenings. It makes sense, then, that The Last of Us would take over the programming slot from Mike White's comedy-drama and therefore start airing on Sunday, April 13.

The new season of the hit video game adaptation sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie, along with a few new cast members as some familiar faces from the game. Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby, while Isabela Merced is Dina, Young Mazino is Jesse, Danny Ramirez is Manny, Tati Gabrielle is Nora, and Jeffrey Wright is Isaac, a character he also voiced in the game.

The Last of Us season 2 will consist of seven episodes, making it slightly shorter than season 1. If April 13 is the correct premiere date, then, that means the season finale will air on May 25.

While we wait for official confirmation on The Last of Us season 2's release date, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new TV shows still to come in 2025.