Apple TV's neo-noir detective series starring Colin Farrell has been renewed for a second season

Apple TV Plus has renewed Sugar, starring Colin Farrell, for a second season.

Farrell stars as John Sugar, a Los Angeles-based Private Investigator tasked with solving the disappearance of a woman named Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of Hollywood producer Johnathan Siegel. The first season has quite the twist towards the end, adding a layer of complexity to what was already a dark and strange storyline.

According to Variety, the second season "sees Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing person's case, as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister." The show, initially conceived as an eight-episode limited series, was created by I Am Legend screenwriter Mark Protosevich and directed by Fernando Meirelles. It currently holds an 81% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace 'Sugar,' and we are thrilled to return for a second season," executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg said in a statement. "We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case."

The cast includes Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez, James Cromwell, Nate Corddry, Lindsay Pulsipher, Anna Gunn, Miguel Sandoval, Elizabeth Anweis, Jason Butler Harner, Massi Furlan, Adrian Martinez, and Sydney Chandler.

Sugar season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.