A zombie Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season 4? The cast reveal their hopes for the upcoming season of the hit HBO show

Even though The White Lotus season 3 hasn't hit our screens yet, a fourth chapter is already in the works – not that we're complaining, the show is just too good!

With the next season taking us to gorgeous Thailand, the question is – where will The White Lotus season 4 be set? And not only that, who will be in the cast? Even more so, which character will return?

In an interview last month, GamesRadar+ put those questions to the cast of season 3, who pitched us their ideas for the next instalment of the hit HBO show.

Michelle Monaghan, who stars as actress Jaclyn in season 3, agrees with fans that setting it at a ski resort would be great fun – but she wants to leave the casting decisions with showrunner Mike White as he always nails it.

As Monaghan tells us: "That would be an interesting choice – to switch it up from the beach to winter. That would be amazing, it would be beautiful. Imagine like all the great European ski resorts. I would sign up for that.

"But with the cast... Mike just has such a knack for casting the unexpected and everybody is so perfect in their roles, and what they're able to convey and exude. Every single season was perfectly cast. I couldn't think of one person. I'm gonna leave all that to Mike."

(Image credit: HBO)

Meanwhile Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her character of spa therapist Belinda from season 1, does think that whilst a ski resort would be "really cool", there are other brilliant ideas. For the star, she would "love to see it take place on the continent like Africa, South Africa, Morocco, or Egypt". It's certainly a different vibe but one we would be very much seated for!

This time around it is Rothwell's character who returns, after Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role of Tanya in season 2. So, who would Rothwell like to see come back for the fourth season? Despite the fact that Coolidge's character Tanya is dead, Rothwell doesn't see that being an issue: "Bring Jennifer back as a zombie! I want to play with her again, she's so fun to act with!"

Pivoting to a more serious tone – although zombie Coolidge would be fun – Rothwell would like to see other characters from season 1 return. And of course, if she survives The White Lotus season 3, the star would be more than happy to reprise her role of Belinda once more too.

As she concludes: "I think there's so many cool people that could come back. I mean, Jake Lacy [the privileged Shane], Sydney Sweeney [college student Olivia]... it would be really cool wherever it is to see what happens. But I don't even know if I'm gonna be in it. You know what I mean? I have to survive season 3!"

The White Lotus season 3 begins on Max on February 16 in the US and February 17 in the UK on Sky. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.