First trailer for new Harley Quinn spin-off streaming series sees Kite Man deal with his dad, Darkseid, and a little bit of dog pee

Kite Man, one of DC's most unlikely breakout TV stars of all time, is getting his own animated series spinning off from the hit streaming series Harley Quinn. The first trailer for the show, which is titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, has dropped. Check it out above.

The trailer catches up with Kite Man (AKA Charles 'Chuck' Brown) as he and his new paramour Golden Glider attempt to move on from Kite Man's split from his ex-fiancée Poison Ivy as they run their own bar.

But as you might expect from the DC Universe, especially the bizarre and irreverent incarnation of it that's inhabited by Kite Man and its parent series Harley Quinn, owning a supervillain bar is just the start of all the weird wackiness the show seems to have in store, including a visit from none other than cosmically evil baddy Darkseid himself.

The voice cast for Kite Man: Hell Yeah! stars Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, and many more, including Kaley Cuoco reprising her role as Harley Quinn, James Adomian's fan-favorite Bane, and the addition of iconic voice actor Keith David as Darkseid, replacing Michael Ironside, who voiced the character in both Harley Quinn and the classic Superman and Justice League Unlimited animated series of the late '90s/early '00s, and in the LEGO DC games.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will also mark the final performance of late actor Lance Reddick, who passed away in 2023. Reddick takes over the role of Lex Luthor from actor Giancarlo Esposito, who voiced the A-list supervillain in previous seasons of Harley Quinn.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premieres July 18 on Max.

If you can believe it, Kite Man doesn't quite make the list of the weirdest Batman villains of all time.