Late John Wick star Lance Reddick voicing iconic DC villain in his last TV show

Late actor Lance Reddick will be playing an iconic DC villain in his final TV show, it has been revealed.

The actor appeared in John Wick 4 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians following his death, and he has a cameo in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

According to Collider, Riddick will be voicing Lex Luthor in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which is a spinoff of Max's animated Harley Quinn TV show.

Along with Riddick, the star-studded cast also includes Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy respectively, while Keith David will play Darkseid, and Natasia Demetriou will voice Malice. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks is Noonan, while The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is Moe Dubels, and Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu is Golden Glider. And, of course, Matt Oberg is back as Kite Man.

Elsewhere in DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters will be launching this year with the release of animated Max show Creature Commandos. Beyond that, there's the first DCU movie, Superman (previously Superman: Legacy), which hits theaters in July 2025.

This year will also see the release of Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, though the movie is not part of the DCU and is instead an Elseworlds title.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! arrives on Max this July 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to keep up to date.