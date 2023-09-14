Hell yeah! Kite Man gets his own animated Harley Quinn spin-off

"Hell yeah!" You're about to hear Kite Man's catchphrase a whole lot more starting next year, as the unlikely breakout character of Max's Harley Quinn: The Animated Series is getting his own animated spin-off on the streaming service.

The spin-off show, which is appropriately titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah! was announced via social media, through the official Harley Quinn: The Animated Series account with a short promo video.

Check it out:

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/eFiMvvGU2xSeptember 14, 2023 See more

Judging by the trailer, Kite Man may have his hands full trying to live up to his dreams of supervillainy, as the last few seconds of the clip show none other than Darkseid, lord of the planet Apokolips, launching "all out war" on Earth with an army of flying Parademons.

Unlikely leading man Kite Man is voiced by actor Matt Oberg. The character has roots in comics as one of Batman's silliest and most ridiculed villains, thanks to his kite flying gimmick and his secret identity of Chuck Brown - which of course calls to mind classic cartoon character Charlie Brown of Peanuts fame, who is known for constantly getting his kite stuck in trees.

He's received a bit of a renaissance in recent years thanks to writer Tom King's penchant for including him in several Batman stories, as well as the character's winning portrayal in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will feature numerous characters crossing over from Harley Quinn, with both shows set in an over-the-top, irreverent, R-rated version of Gotham City, right down to a Batman who is often the butt of the joke.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is scheduled to premiere on Max in 2024.

