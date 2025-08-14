Keen to see where the DCU will go after Superman? Well, James Gunn says you'd better (conveniently) tune in to Peacemaker season 2

Superman might have kicked off the DCU, the newly revamped superhero franchise, but it'll be Peacemaker season 2 that really sets things up, James Gunn has revealed.

"It's a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it's incredibly important," Gunn recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn, who now co-heads DC Studios with Peter Safran, went on to tease "lots of guest stars" in the fresh batch of episodes, including characters we've already met in Superman. "I don't think there's anything that I've ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I'm so excited for people to see it," he concluded.

Later at the superhero show's premiere in New York, Cena, who plays the eponymous Chris Smith, echoed Gunn's sentiments, suggesting that Peacemaker season 2 is very much "about furthering the narrative." He added: "Instead of standalone properties, all of the DCU is now [linked], as you saw Peacemaker show up in Superman. I think what you see in season two is just a forward of that narrative. That whole DCU throughline – it takes the 11th Street Kids through their next adventure, but it also has a lot to do with the DCU going forward."

As Gunn points out, there is a little snag when it comes to the DCU's newfound connectivity, though: while the Man of Steel's reintroduction on the big screen was kid-friendly, the John Cena-led TV series only caters to an older audience with its R-rating. Just how integral to following the unfolding saga is Peacemaker season 2 going to be going forward? If a large majority of those who saw Superman can't (technically) watch it? We'll just have to wait and see.

Peacemaker season 2, which'll see a vengeful Rick Flagg Sr. target the titular character for killing his son in The Suicide Squad, premieres on HBO and HBO Max on August 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.