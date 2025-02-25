Colin Farrell says he is "open to" doing The Penguin season 2, but has "no deep desire" to return

Despite the success of The Penguin, star Collin Farrell doesn't seem too eager to return for The Penguin season 2.

"I don’t want it. I don’t not want it," said Farrell to Variety. "We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it."

We first saw Farrell suit up as DC baddie Oz Cobb in Matt Reeves’ 2022 movie The Batman, which then spun off the 2024 HBO series The Penguin following Oz’s rise from a Falcone footsoldier to a full-on Gotham gangster. The first season proved to be a big hit with fans, scoring a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fear of ruining something good seems to be what is putting the star off from returning.

However, the actor hasn't fully ruled out a second installment, as long as it lines up with DC’s current Batman storyline. "Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it," added Farrell. "But it’s not something concerning me."

But this doesn't mean we will never see Farrell as Oz again as the star is expected to appear in Reeves’ upcoming sequel The Batman 2. The Penguin season 1 ended with Oz turning on his closest ally as the Bat-Signal shows in the background, presumably setting the scene for the second Batman movie. However, with the script still not written, it is not clear when production on the sequel will exactly start, despite it being set for a 2027 release.

The Penguin is available to watch on Max in the US and Sky and Now in the UK. For more, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and TV shows to look forward to, as well as all other upcoming superhero movies.