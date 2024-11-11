Will there be The Penguin season 2? Here's what's been said about a possible return

Warning: the following features spoilers for The Penguin finale (episode 8) so make sure you are up to date before continuing further...

With a jaw-dropping finale, The Penguin has come to an end as we see Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb and Cristin Milioti's Sofia Gigante (formerly known as Sofia Falcone) have their last confrontation. Tensions have been high throughout the season as both staked a claim for power in Gotham, but Oz came out on top as he sent Sofia back to Arkham.

But is this really the end or will the show return for The Penguin season 2? HBO currently hasn't given the green light on that but that dramatic conclusion sure leaves plenty that could be picked up in a possible second season.

Firstly, now that Oz is running Gotham's criminal underworld it would be great to see what that looks like and the obstacles that he faces on this journey. We doubt that things will go very smoothly...

Another thing that we highly doubt is that Sofia will be behind bars for long given that she is simply too fascinating a character to keep under lock and key. Notably in the finale she received a letter from Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, who is her half-sister, and although we don't learn what was said, maybe that's a clue as to where Sofia's story is heading.

Of course, this could all be building up towards The Batman 2 instead of The Penguin season 2, with the show being designed to bridge the gap between director Matt Reeves' first movie and its upcoming sequel. The very last shot of The Penguin sees the night sky illuminated by the Bat-Signal, which makes it very clear that the aim is to directly connect the show to the Dark Knight's return, which will now be in 2026 following delays.

However, there have been some comments made by those involved with the show that indicate there might be interest in a second season, if there is a story to be told (which from the above, it looks like there might be).

For example, showrunner Lauren LeFranc detailed to The Direct what would be needed to continue Oz's story on the small screen, saying: "I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people."

Star Milioti meanwhile has expressed that she would be keen to reprise the role of Sofia, telling AOL that she "would love to play Sofia again". It's just unclear right now if this would strictly be for The Batman 2 or The Penguin season 2.

One person who might need some more convincing is the lead himself, Farrell, who admitted to Total Film magazine earlier this year that whilst he loves playing Oz, the toll of the prosthetics and intensity of the role leaves him unsure whether he would want to do it again.

When asked if he would be happy to return for a second season, Farrell replied: "I don't know man. Don't get me wrong – I loved it – but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was bitching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I fucking wanted it to be finished."

However, given the popularity of the show, it's worth keeping those eyes peeled and of course, we will keep you updated with news when we have it.

