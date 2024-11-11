The Penguin finale just set up a major link to The Batman 2

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Penguin finale (episode 8).

The Penguin episode 8 brings Oz Cobb's story to a close, for now. The dramatic final episode ties up all of the loose strings featuring big betrayals, heartbreaking deaths, and some denouement for the Batman villain.

However, as well as acting as a conclusion to this story, it also sets up a very intriguing nod to the future of The Batman universe. In the final episode, Sofia Gigante (formerly Falcone) finds herself back in Arkham under the watchful eye of Dr. Julian Rush.

While she's in her cell, he approaches her and tells her that she's received a letter from none other than Selina Kyle (The Batman's Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz). "I brought your mail," he tells her. "Most of the usual – rants, poems, marriage proposals. This one's different, I think you should read it. It's from a woman named Selina Kyle, she says she's your half sister."

It was revealed in The Batman that Kyle was Carmine Falcone's daughter, but this will be news to Sofia. And while we're not sure what the letter says, the fact that she's reached out to her half-sister is very intriguing – and Sofia's face as she reads it certainly looks interested.

We just hope this means we'll see plenty more of Sofia in The Batman universe, after she proved herself arguably the best part of the spin-off show. Of course, this wasn't the only nod to The Batman in the finale either.

In the final moments, Oz is told by his girlfriend Eve Karlo that no one can stand in his way now. Then, the shot widens and we see the Bat Signal light up the night sky. The Batman 2 is released in 2026, and we know we'll see Oz again then.

