Peacemaker fans think they've identified another Superman character cameo in season 2 from the episode 7 teaser

The cast of Superman have already made their presence keenly felt during the course of Peacemaker season 2, so what's one more?

Spoilers for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 follow.

As shown during a teaser for the penultimate episode of Peacemaker season 2 (which you can see below), Rick Flag and Sasha Bordeaux are busy meeting Lex Luthor's go-between, which can help them finally track down Chris Smith and the location of the interdimensional portal.

While the trailer goes some way to suggesting it might be Superman himself, eagle-eyed (or should that be Eagly-eyed?) DC fans have also noticed the voice bears a striking resemblance to LutherCorp's Sydney Happersen, who has seemingly gone underground since his employer booked a one-way ticket to Belle Reve prison.

Whatever Sydney is up to, we imagine it's no good. Seeing as how James Gunn has already described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to the next Superman film, we imagine it could have far-reaching implications for Man of Tomorrow.

Remarkably, the deluge of Superman cast members won't end there. Gunn has already confirmed – via the Superman director's commentary – that Secretary Mori will return, as will more unidentified characters.

"The Saturday after we did [this Superman scene], we shot a scene from Peacemaker [season 2] episode 8, because it had a lot of the same cast from Superman," Gunn revealed. "It had James [Hiroyuki Liao] as Mori and Frank [Grillo] as Rick Flag, and then a couple of other people. I think this will have already aired when this director's commentary comes out, but I'm not sure actually – I'll leave the secrets there."

