Peacemaker fans think they've identified another Superman character cameo in season 2 from the episode 7 teaser
It's not who you think it is
The cast of Superman have already made their presence keenly felt during the course of Peacemaker season 2, so what's one more?
Spoilers for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 follow.
As shown during a teaser for the penultimate episode of Peacemaker season 2 (which you can see below), Rick Flag and Sasha Bordeaux are busy meeting Lex Luthor's go-between, which can help them finally track down Chris Smith and the location of the interdimensional portal.
While the trailer goes some way to suggesting it might be Superman himself, eagle-eyed (or should that be Eagly-eyed?) DC fans have also noticed the voice bears a striking resemblance to LutherCorp's Sydney Happersen, who has seemingly gone underground since his employer booked a one-way ticket to Belle Reve prison.
Whatever Sydney is up to, we imagine it's no good. Seeing as how James Gunn has already described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to the next Superman film, we imagine it could have far-reaching implications for Man of Tomorrow.
Remarkably, the deluge of Superman cast members won't end there. Gunn has already confirmed – via the Superman director's commentary – that Secretary Mori will return, as will more unidentified characters.
"The Saturday after we did [this Superman scene], we shot a scene from Peacemaker [season 2] episode 8, because it had a lot of the same cast from Superman," Gunn revealed. "It had James [Hiroyuki Liao] as Mori and Frank [Grillo] as Rick Flag, and then a couple of other people. I think this will have already aired when this director's commentary comes out, but I'm not sure actually – I'll leave the secrets there."
