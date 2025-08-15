James Gunn says Superman is releasing on digital after just 1 month in theaters because he thought Peacemaker season 2 was originally releasing in September: "There was a lot of things that are beyond our control"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has explained why Superman has such a short theatrical window, and it's all to do with Peacemaker season 2.

Superman is out on digital now, just over one month since it was released in theaters on July 11.

"Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker," Gunn told Screen Rant. "I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it."

Gunn previously told us that, while the DCU is "mostly self-contained," there is still some interconnectivity. "There will be some connected stories throughout the time," he explained. "In fact, Peacemaker season 2 is very connected to Superman. But it doesn't need to be that way, and I want people to be able to enjoy any specific piece of entertainment by itself."

And, according to Gunn, Peacemaker season 2 is essential for the future of the DCU, too. "It's a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it's incredibly important," he shared.

Superman is available to watch on digital now, while Peacemaker season 2 arrives on August 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.

