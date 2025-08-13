Superman home release will include deleted scenes and, more importantly, an original Krypto short

Superman is about to soar out of theaters and onto home release – meaning you'll soon be able to kick back with the first DCU Chapter One movie from the comfort of your living room.

It's not just the movie arriving, either, but a pretty hefty range of extras will also be included on the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release. There are multiple featurettes, and, most excitingly, a Krypto the Superdog short. Here's what you can expect on the physical release (H/T ComicBook.com):

Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32)

Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)

The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)

The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)

A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)

And, on digital, you can expect:

Director's commentary from James Gunn

Gag reel

Deleted scenes

Superman will be available on digital on August 15, with the physical release following on September 23. The film only hit theaters on July 11, so that's only around a month of theatrical exclusivity. A streaming release date hasn't been announced just yet.

