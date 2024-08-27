James Gunn seems to be teasing that Guardians of the Galaxy actors will be making the jump to DC
The Superman director doesn't want to spoil the surprise
James Gunn may be busy running the show with co-CEO Peter Safran at DC Studios, but the Superman director has still found time to ignite speculation surrounding future new castings with a less-than-cryptic post on social media.
"If you had the chance to cast any of the [Guardians of the Galaxy] stars in the DC Universe, who would you cast them as?" one fan asked Gunn on Threads. The director replied: "Well, that would be a spoiler, wouldn’t it?"
Gunn, famously, directed three Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios from 2014 to 2023. His cast across the trilogy included Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.
So… let the theories commence. Gunn had previously opened the floor to fans and asked them who Bautista should play in the DCU. The most popular answer? Batman villain Hugo Strange.
Klementieff, though, may be the most likely first candidate to cross the divide between Marvel and DC. She previously told fans at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con that she had been "talking" to Gunn about portraying "one specific character."
The rebooted DCU, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, will begin later this year with Max animated series Creature Commandos. The first live-action project, Superman, is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.
The first phase of the DCU has already been outlined by Gunn. Titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the wave of movies and shows consists of 10 projects, including a Green Lantern TV series and a new Batman movie.
