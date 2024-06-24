Guardians of the Galaxy star is in talks to play "one specific character" in James Gunn's DCU

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff says she's been in talks about a mystery role in James Gunn's rebooted DCU.

"I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that," she told Agents of Fandom . "Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now."

Klementieff played Mantis in the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which Gunn directed, as well as other MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor is also known for playing Paris in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, a role she's set to reprise in the untitled eighth installment in the franchise.

As for who she could be playing in the DCU, the opportunities are almost endless at this point. There are several projects in the works, from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, as well as multiple TV shows in development for Max.

Production is currently underway on Superman, the first big-screen outing in Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which will see David Corenswet don Clark Kent's glasses and Rachel Brosnahan join him as Lois Lane. Before that, though, animated series Creature Commandos marks the start of this new chapter on Max in late 2024.

Superman is set to be released on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best upcoming superhero movies on the way, this year and beyond.