James Gunn gives an update on Superman, and suggests that he doesn't think there will be any reshoots

In his own cryptic way, James Gunn has given an update date on his upcoming Superman movie, suggesting that although production isn't over, there will be no reshoots.

The director gave the update when a fan asked him on Instagram , "Would you also say that you’re 98% done with Superman?" to which Gunn replied , "Heck no. Once you’re done shooting you’ve only just begun! Still lots of editing, VFX, sound, and scoring to be done!"

But although there is still plenty of work to do post-filming, which is expected, it looks like there won't be any reshoots. That is if Gunn has followed his own advice, as he told a fan on Instagram Threads , the secret to avoiding reshoots is to "over-prepare", don't start filming "until I have a finished script," only hire actors and staff that "can do their jobs," avoid surrounding yourself with yes-people, and finally ask "are there any small imperfections in the script" that might cause issues when cutting the film together.

So, from the sounds of it, it looks like Gunn knows what he is doing, meaning Superman’s road to its 2025 release day will run smoothly. The director celebrated Superman wrapping filming earlier this summer with a behind-the-scenes picture of the cast, now all that's left to do, as Gunn says, is editing, VFX, and scoring.

As for the storyline, Gunn is keeping a tight lid on plot details for Superman. We do know that the film is not an origin story, but will rather focus on a young Clark Kent as a reporter at The Daily Planet, as he struggles to balance life as both a born Kryptonian and a human. The movie kicks off the live-action portion of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters AKA the rebooted DC universe which will consist of five movies and five shows.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and more. It has also been reported that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will play Supergirl.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.