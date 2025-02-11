DC fans are saying the latest look at David Corenswet's Superman flying is what the controversial trailer should have looked like

A new look at David Corenswet’s Superman taking flight has hit the internet, and DC fans are saying that it looks better than how we saw the hero fly in recent footage.

The new look comes from a merchandise box for a Krypto action figure. A picture of the hero is shown at the corner of the box, where Corenswet’s Superman is seen flying upwards with his fist pointed out. Check out the image below.

It hasn't taken long for DC fans to take to Reddit to discuss Corenswet finally striking the iconic Superman pose. "Love the Reeve-style of flying!," said one fan, while others pointed out how the shot feels reminiscent of Brandon Routh’s hero in the 2006 movie Superman Returns

However, many Reddit users are questioning why Warner Bros. didn't use this shot in the first trailer. "This is literally what the other flying shot should have looked more like," said one fan, while another added, "Okay, now that’s more like it. I can’t help but feel the recent spot wouldn’t have gotten so much in the way of jokes had this been the posing, angle, and all that."

Of course, the fans are talking about the awkward restrained pose Superman was shown in recent Superman footage. As soon as the clip dropped, fans couldn't get over how strange Corenswet looked taking flight as the hero, with his arms held back as if he had been shot out of a cannon. This made a few fans a bit concerned, but with this new look, it seems like we have nothing to worry about.

Kickstarting the live-action side of James Gunn’s brand new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman stars Corenswet as The Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent AKA Superman, as the hero balances his Kryptonian and human heritage. The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman releases on July 11, 2025. While you wait, check out what other upcoming DC movies you have to look forward to.