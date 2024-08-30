New true crime series that's rising up Netflix's top TV chart lands perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

American Murder: Laci Peterson, a new true crime series that's been rising up Netflix's TV chart, has just landed a perfect Rotten Tomatoes – which goes some way to explaining why subscribers have been tuning in all over the world.

Having landed on the platform on August 14, the show is currently filling the number 2 slot on the streamer's Top 10 English-language titles, coming in second to Emily in Paris season 4. "The disturbing disappearance and murder of Laci Peterson in 2002 shocked the nation," the official synopsis reads. "Her husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted, yet still claims he's innocent. 20 years later, we revisit this notorious case with Laci’s mother and friends speaking for the first time."

In the three weeks it's been available, American Murder – which consists of three episodes – has racked up over 10.6 million views, with over 28 million hours watched. While it has got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes currently, it's worth noting that that's only from six reviews so far.

"This Netflix offering presents a measured approach, delivering insight and suspense for those unfamiliar with one of the most infamous American murder cases of the 21st century," says Geek Vibes Nation critic M. N. Miller.

"American Murder spends a good deal of time trying to get to know [Laci]. Director Skye Borgman realizes that there was a victim who was someone who had a life and had hopes and dreams," writes San Francisco Chronicle's G. Allen Johnson.

"I'm not particularly interested in looking at stories that are very black-and-white,” Borgman previously told Tudum. "I like to be able to look at stories with various different layers and not necessarily give answers to things, but rather present a nuanced and a flawed perspective."

Netflix's docuseries follows on from Hulu's The Murder of Laci Peterson, which came out in 2017 and focuses predominantly on the legal side of the case.

American Murder: Laci Peterson is streaming now. For more, check out what's new on Netflix in September, or our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.