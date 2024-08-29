New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this September

Summer is over, school is back in session, and the days are getting a little shorter. That's right, it's September. It's not all doom and gloom though, as both the spooky season and festive period are still upon us! But before all of that, this month there's a whole new batch of Netflix content dropping as the internet’s biggest streamer’s September catalog is bursting with first-class film and television ready for you to start binging.

September's streaming highlights include a movie adaptation of a highly popular book series, Zack Snyder’s new animated show Twilight of The Gods, and the follow-up to the 2022 crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix round-up without a star-studded original, this time a tense thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, so we’ve got that too!

So, what are you waiting for? Why not take full advantage of Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this season.

New on Netflix in September 2024

The Perfect Couple

Release date: September 5

Starting off this September list strong we have a starstudded six-part thriller which will make you ask, how well do I really know my inlaws? The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks, a young woman about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket all financed by her new future inlaws, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber). But the perfect day is dampened when a dead body mysteriously turns up on the beach, turning the upcoming wedding into a crime scene with everyone there a suspect.

Eve Hewson stars as the bride, with Billy Howle as the groom, Dakota Fanning as the sister-in-law, and Jack Reynor as the brother, with Meghann Fahy and Ishaan Khattar as the onlooking friends. This thrilling series is like Ready or Not, with just a tad more class.

Uglies

Release date: September 13

Ever wondered what it would be like to live in a world where undergoing cosmetic surgery is mandatory once you turn 16? Well, neither have I, but this new Netflix movie looks at just that. Set in a futuristic world, a young girl named Tally played by Bullet Train ’s Joey King is eager to undergo her procedure and join the rest of society. That is until her best friend runs away, forcing her to embark on a journey of truths and self-discovery that will change her whole way of thinking. The upcoming movie is based on a widely popular book of the same name by Scott Westerfeld, which explores an alternative reality where society splits people up based on how they look. Hmm, that kind of feels familiar.

The Garfield Movie

Release date: September 17

Is anyone else suddenly craving lasagna? This year’s biggest ball of feline fun is officially about to hit the streamer. That's right, Garfield is making his way onto Netflix. Starring Chris Pratt as Garfield, The Garfield Movie follows everyone’s favorite orange cat as he finally meets his biological kitty father, who just so happens to be a scruffy street cat voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. Soon after, Garfield is forced to leave the comfort of his pampered lifestyle with owner Jon and take part in a high-stakes heist, naturally.

Directed by The Emperor's New Groove’s Mark Dindal, the movie also stars Snoop Dogg who voices an overweight blue-furred Maine Coon named Maurice (missed opportunity there), Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham as criminal Persian Cat Jinx, What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén as Jon’s pet dog Odie, and Nicholas Hoult as owner Jon Arbuckle. Phew, what a cast.

Twilight of the Gods

Release date: September 19

From the creator behind Netflix’s latest sci-fi epic Rebel Moon , comes an eight-episode-long animated adventure exploring Norse mythology in a magical world of battles and love. Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods follows a mortal King named Leif who falls in love with a warrior named Sigrid who saves him on the battleground after surviving the wrath of the Viking God Thor. Together, alongside a crew of crusaders, the pair set out on a journey to hell and beyond, and against all odds wage war on the Gods. The voice cast includes Army of Theives’ Stuart Martin, The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, and The Lord of the Rings’ John Noble.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Release date: September 19

From the creator of American Horror Story comes the second season in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series after season 1 titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story rocked the streamer back in 2022. This time, the series keeps it in the family and looks at a brutal case of real-life brothers Erik and Lyle who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. However, from the most recent teaser, it looks like Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will look at why the murders took place. At the time, the prosecution argued that the siblings were out for the family fortune, but the bothers claimed, and still stand adamant to this day, that they murdered their parents out of fear after a lifetime of physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse.

The series stars Dune 2’s Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the parents José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Menendez, and asks, who are the real monsters?

His Three Daughters

Release date: September 20

Following its theatrical release, this emotional dramatic comedy will make you teary-eyed and want to hug your siblings. His Three Daughters follows a father’s final days as his three estranged daughters come to visit him for the last time - his eldest Katie (Carrie Coon) a controlling mother with her own children to worry about, the middle and free-spirited child Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), and the problematic youngest Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) who wastes her money and has never moved out of the family home. All with different mothers and world views, the three must come together over just three days to tend to their ailing father and try to mend their broken relationships with one another along the way.

Nobody Wants This

Release date: September 26

And the last but no means least entry on this list is a romantic comedy that explores religion. Frozen’s Kristen Bell and Ready or Not’s Adam Brody star as Joanne and Noah, an extremely unlikely pair that somehow come together although one is an outspoken agnostic and the other an unconventional rabbi. What can go wrong? The most interesting part of this story though is that the series is loosely based on creator Erin Foster’s own personal love story of how she found finding the right person so hard when she happened to fall for a Jewish boy. Cute, right?

