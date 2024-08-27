Netflix drops new Monster trailer, and it looks like this season may be as just as bloody and emotional as the Jeffrey Dahmer story

Netflix has dropped another teaser for upcoming crime series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, this time giving us a closer look at the family before the horrific and brutal events took place.

The one-minute-long teaser opens with the Menendez family, parents José and Kitty, and their sons Lyle and Erik posing for a family portrait. But it is clear something is wrong with this picture-perfect family as the boys look visibly uncomfortable around their father. In the background, we hear Kitty say, "I need to know what's going on with you and the boys… I don't want there to be any more lies between us. I won’t tell," to which José replies, "It is over. Stop. I am going to fix this family." As the parents exit the frame, the clip cuts to the boys embracing and covered in blood, seemingly after the murders took place. Watch the full video below.

This clip marks the first time we have seen the show’s lead stars as the very real victims and criminals from the prolific '90s murder case. Dune 2 star Javier Bardem and American Horror Story’s Chloë Sevigny play the parents José Menendez and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch play the sons as Lyle and Erik.

But the most interesting part of the clip is the dialogue, alluding to why the murders may have taken place. The series chronicles the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents. But while the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed that their actions stemmed from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse from their parents.

If the new trailer is anything to go by, it seems like the story may cover exactly why the boys committed the crime and what exactly was going on behind the closed doors of the Menendez household. As the official synopsis from Netflix asks, "Who are the real monsters?"

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story is the second season in the crime true-crime anthology series which kicked off in 2022 with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story arrives on Netflix on September 19. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows.