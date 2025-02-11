A Nordic murder mystery is topping Netflix's streaming list, but you've probably never heard of it

A Nordic murder mystery is currently at the top of Netflix's TV chart – though you've probably never even heard of it.

According to Flix Patrol, The Åre Murders is Netflix's most-watched show worldwide today (February 11). The show is set in Sweden and follows two detectives investigating the murder of a teenage girl, and it's based on the novels of the same name by Viveca Sten. Carla Sehn and Kardo Razzazi star, and Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg direct.

The series seems to be flying under the radar entirely, with only two critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and fewer than 50 audience ratings. This could be Netflix's next major hidden gem, then.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Cassandra, The Night Agent, Apple Cider Vinegar, Prison Cell 211, Wrong Side of the Tracks, The Recruit, Sakamoto Days, Sweet Magnolias, and Ghosts.

"I don't love acting, honestly, I'm not really psyched about this business, but season 3 I'm very excited about," The Night Agent star Gabriel Basso told us recently of the upcoming third season of the hit show. "I think the crew down in Istanbul were amazing. The stuff we were able to get on camera that was unplanned was nuts. I do some stunts in there that I can't believe Netflix signed off on."

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Netflix, with the likes of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein (which recently screened a trailer behind closed doors), Knives Out 3, and a new Ben Affleck and Matt Damon project arriving on the movie side of things, with TV shows out this year including Squid Game season 3, Wednesday season 2, and Stranger Things season 5.

