The Bear broke an Emmys record in 2024, but went home empty handed this year

The Bear might have broken an Emmys record last year, but this year, it went home from the ceremony empty handed.

At the 2024 awards, The Bear scooped up 11 Emmys for season 2, which meant it became the most awarded comedy show in a single year (the record was broken this year, however).

But, in 2025, the show didn't receive a single award, despite being nominated in multiple categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Instead, Hollywood satire The Studio took home the gold for Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star Seth Rogen picked up the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In fact, it was The Studio that stole The Bear's record, too, by winning 13 awards in a single night.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series went to Jean Smart for Hacks, while the supporting categories went to Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere and Hannah Einbinder for Hacks.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a chef running his late brother's sandwich shop. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri co-star. The Bear season 3 stands at a strong 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score is lower at 53%. Our own 4-star The Bear season 3 review verdict reads: "Equal parts delicious and depressing, The Bear season 3 serves up another stellar slice."

White can next be seen playing Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and, after that, he'll be playing Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Bear can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows.