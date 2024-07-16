Spider-Man star's horror-comedy series canceled after just two seasons

Horror-comedy series Reginald the Vampire has been canceled by Syfy after two seasons, TVLine reports.

The show starred Jacob Batalon, best known for his roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the rest of Tom Holland's web-slinging adventures, as the titular bloodsucker. Per the series' official synopsis, "Reginald Andres finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend."

The series was based on the novel Fat Vampire by Johnny B. Truant and was created by Harley Peyton, who previously worked on shows like Twin Peaks and Chucky. Season 1 debuted in 2022, with season 2 following in 2024. The final episode aired on Syfy last week (July 10). Alongside Batalon, the cast also included Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Em Haine, Jigsaw's Mandela Van Peebles, and Wynonna Earp's Savannah Basley.

Batalon also recently starred in the horror movie Tarot and is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller Novocaine, alongside Jack Quaid and Prey's Amber Midthunder, about a mild-mannered bank executive who must rescue his girlfriend after she's held hostage in a bank robbery.

Reginald the Vampire is streaming on Hulu in the US and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our picks of the other best shows on Hulu to add to your watch list.