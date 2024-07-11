Aubrey Plaza gives advice to her younger self in first trailer for new R-rated comedy with great Rotten Tomatoes score

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for My Old Ass, starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella has arrived – and yes, we will be seated.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Elliott (Stella) and some friends go on a camping trip for her 18th birthday and decide to partake in some shrooms. While tripping, Elliott meets her 39-year-old self (Plaza) – and the two have a lot to teach each other.

Written and directed by Megan Park, the cast includes Maddie Ziegler (Fitting In), Kerrice Brooks (The Prom), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Seth Isaac Johnson (Love in Full Swing), and Carter Trozzolo. This marks Park's second feature film, the first being The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega.

Per the official synopsis: "Elliott Labrant, who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love, is sure she can follow the advice she has been given. That is, until she meets the boy her older self warned her about." The film currently sits at a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Plaza can be seen next in Marvel and Disney Plus's Agatha All Along, a Wandavision spin-off series starring Kathryn Hahn. The actor is also executive-producing a live-action TV series based on her 2022 crime thriller Emily the Criminal.

My Old Ass had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, and will hit select theaters in the UK and Ireland on September 13. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.